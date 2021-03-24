Letters

Let's stand together as one against corruption

By Reader Letter - 24 March 2021 - 09:52
This is an opportunity to stand together against former president Jacob Zuma and his supporters who are prepared to undermine the constitution to achieve their own narrow and selfish ends, the writer says.
This is an opportunity to stand together against former president Jacob Zuma and his supporters who are prepared to undermine the constitution to achieve their own narrow and selfish ends, the writer says.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

An involved and active civil society is the best way to safeguard the rule of law and the constitution.

The youth, who marched through the dusty streets of Soweto decades ago, changed the history of our country.

The mass demonstrations against the corrupt rule of former president Jacob Zuma contributed to his downfall. I participated in all the Pretoria marches. Civil society is now saying: enough is enough and let us stand together to oppose corruption and the onslaught on our constitution.

Together we are stronger. This campaign is inclusive. Members of the group of 10, who issued the Declaration on Apartheid a year ago, threw their weight behind this group of 337 and attended the launch. I was also involved in the action on Constitution Hill on March 22.

This is an opportunity to stand together against Zuma and his supporters who are prepared to undermine the constitution to achieve their own narrow and selfish ends. No change happens without awareness. Change starts with you and me. We cannot always wait on "others" to take the lead.

Dawie Jacobs, Sterrewag, Pretoria

WATCH | Hundreds gather outside court in support of Gumede, Ace and Zuma

Crowds gathered outside the Durban magistrate's court on Tuesday to support former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede, ANC secretary-general Ace ...
News
19 hours ago

I am under siege because I closed corruption taps, says Pravin Gordhan

Minister Pravin Gordhan slams 'criminals in the state capture process' in Zondo commission testimony on Tuesday night
News
6 hours ago

IFP calls on Jacob Zuma to ‘set the record straight’ by appearing at state capture inquiry

The IFP national executive committee on Tuesday joined growing pleas for former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the state capture inquiry.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X