More black-produced cartons in SA shops
Black citrus farmers get into their stride
Black citrus farmers in SA have seen a 40% increase in productivity within a year, with 400,000 cartons produced for SA grocery stores in 2020.
Domestic output has also increased by 55% since 2019 and now more than 75% of black citrus farmers have access to overseas markets. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.