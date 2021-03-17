It's unfair to evict farm dwellers

The alleged eviction cases involving Ivan Cloete of Darling, Vuyani Zigana of Kokstad and John Mabasa have gained much media reporting and sparked debate during the National Council of Provinces lately.

The MPs were concerned with the alleged irregularities, claiming there is a new policy to “kick long-term successful black farmers" off their land and pass it on to the politically-connected elite.

Looking at how much our people can benefit from the land reform programmes and make living out of those, it would be unfair treatment if such cases have occurred.

It will leave a bitter taste to the beneficiaries and serve as a reminder of the first dispossession imposed by the 1913 Native Land Act. Such activities do not only shadow the vision and goals of the department under the leadership of minister Thoko Didiza, but also make mockery of land reform.

The founding values of land reform is to address dispossession, poverty brought by land dispossession and to create livelihood opportunities for the historically disadvantaged.

Addressing concerns raised by MPs, Didiza assured the nation that the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development has compiled its national policy on the selection and allocation of land reform beneficiaries. It clearly outlines how the state will allocate land and how beneficiaries will have access to it.

She said civil servants who are guilty of such irregularities "are not worthy of being called civil servants", and that her department will solve all the problems. This is because, according to her, land reform must correct the legacy of the past and ensure equality in land ownership for historically disadvantaged people.

The Beneficiary Selection policy aims to put a stop to unscrupulous activities by introducing stricter selection criteria for beneficiaries, such as excluding certain individuals and groups, traditional leaders, government officials and politicians.

Mphahlela M Rammutla, Pretoria