'Traditional leaders don't want handouts': Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa reiterated his previous statement that the country’s economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic must be inclusive and that nobody must be left behind.

He said the success of the government's economic reconstruction and recovery plan rested on forging strong partnerships between not just government, business and labour, but also with traditional leaders and other societal formations.

They have developed the InvestRural Masterplan, which was launched in North West last month. He said it was encouraging that traditional leaders had rallied behind the plan and want to work with local authorities to ensure it is a success.

What was evident, he said, was that the institution of traditional leadership understood that professionalisation was necessary for rural businesses in the form of SMMEs and co-operatives to become part of the mainstream economy.

The traditional leaders who spoke presented their vision of “developmental monarchs”, who see themselves as not just custodians of heritage but also as drivers of economic prosperity and progress.

Ramaphosa welcomed that traditional leaders expressed their willingness to play an active part in the land reform process. Since 2018, traditional leaders have made around 1,500,000ha of communal land available for development, and it is hoped this will increase.

To develop a co-ordinated and sustainable strategy, he said, government had agreed to hold a presidential land summit in the next year where issues around land reform and its affect on communal land, much of which is located in rural areas, will be discussed.

Ramaphosa said the tone of the debate in the national house was a fitting reflection of a climate in which “economic recovery is foremost among our considerations”. At the same time, it was a promising signal that traditional leaders appreciate their role in being part of the national recovery effort through being proactive and innovative.

Ramaphosa paid tribute to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who will be laid to rest this week, and also the King of the Bapedi nation, Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III, who died early this year.

“With their passing, we have lost champions of the preservation of our heritage, and revered custodians of the histories of their respective peoples. At the same time, they were vital players in rural development, and were committed to driving programmes to uplift the material conditions of their people,” Ramaphosa said.

TimesLIVE