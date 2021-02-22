Report case at police station

Know how to deal with eviction during lockdown

The relationship between landlord and tenant can be a tumultuous one, especially with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. At the start of the national lockdown the government gazetted regulations prohibiting evictions of tenants by landlords – which was in line with the declaration of the national state of disaster in March last year.



Sowetan has reported on many cases over the past year of consumers being evicted from their homes or threatened with eviction for failing to honour their rental payment. We reached out to the Gauteng Rental Housing Tribunal, a body set up to resolve issues between tenants and landlords, without resorting to court in terms of the Rental Housing Act. ..