South Africa

Report case at police station

Know how to deal with eviction during lockdown

22 February 2021 - 09:25
Londiwe Dlomo Journalist

The relationship between landlord and tenant can be a tumultuous one, especially with the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. At the start of the national lockdown the government gazetted regulations prohibiting evictions of tenants by landlords – which was in line with the declaration of the national state of disaster in March last year.

Sowetan has reported on many cases over the past year of consumers being evicted from their homes or threatened with eviction for failing to honour their rental payment. We reached out to the Gauteng Rental Housing Tribunal, a body set up to resolve issues between tenants and landlords, without resorting to court in terms of the Rental Housing Act.  ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X