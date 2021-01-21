Court clerk, acting municipal manager behind 'brazen greed'

Pensioner (91) loses RDP house to ANC senior leader

A 91-year-old pensioner has been evicted from a house she has lived in for more than a decade after it was sold for a second time to a senior ANC leader in her area.



On Monday, Elizabeth Ndlovu was forcefully kicked out of her home in Morgenzon outside Standerton in Mpumalanga. This was after a court clerk, Buyi Mfusi, from whom she purchased the RDP house, sold it to acting manager of the Lekwa local municipality Mduduzi Makhanye. ..