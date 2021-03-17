World

Asian women among eight killed at three spas in Georgia as Asian-American hate crimes spike in the US

By Staff reporter - 17 March 2021 - 10:32
As Covid-19 cases in the US continue to increase, Asian-Americans have been subjected to hate crimes as they are being blamed for the pandemic.
As Covid-19 cases in the US continue to increase, Asian-Americans have been subjected to hate crimes as they are being blamed for the pandemic. 
Image: 123RF/krisonealphotography

Police in the US state of Georgia confirmed that at least six Asian-American women were among eight people who were killed in three different spas in Atlanta.

According to BBC reports, authorities said four victims were found dead at a massage parlour in Acworth, a suburb north of Atlanta, and another four bodies were recovered in two different spas in the city.

A 21-year-old suspect was arrested and police said they had reason to believe he was involved in all three incidents.

As Covid-19 cases in the US continue to increase, Asian-Americans have been subjected to hate-crimes as they are being blamed for the pandemic, CNN reported. 

US President Joe Biden urged Americans last week to fight against hate crimes directed at Asian-Americans.

Charlie Hebdo’s cartoon of Queen Elizabeth kneeling on Meghan Markle sparks outrage

Charlie Hebdo’s latest cartoon depicting Queen Elizabeth kneeling on the neck of Meghan Markle has the world abuzz.
News
1 day ago

Judge in George Floyd police trial calls timing of $27-million settlement unfortunate

The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the arrest of George Floyd, said on Monday it ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
Agrizzi bail conditions extended & amended as he's 'reliant on oxygen'
X