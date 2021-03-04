ANC were handed perfect rail system on a plate

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula proudly announced the newly constituted Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board, extolling the virtues of the new CEO and what he would be bringing to the table.

Delusional in the extreme, as 26 short years ago, a perfectly well run and fully functioning rail system was handed on a plate to the ANC.

In the ensuing years, theft, mayhem, corruption and mismanagement have destroyed that which was a jewel on the African continent.

Bra Fikile, you and your predecessors, including heavyweights like Maria Ramos, could not stem the tsunami that ANC incompetence thrust on the nation, as the infrastructure continues to implodes at an alarming rate. Fix...fix...fix...before laying before the nation your lofty ideas.

You and your appointees have not been able to maintain a system that worked and you now want to spend billions on another catastrophic adventure. Mbalula, this is your reality check, come down from your elevated perch, and rethink your foolish and costly strategy.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni