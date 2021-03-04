Letters

ANC were handed perfect rail system on a plate

By Reader Letter - 04 March 2021 - 09:39
Fikile Mbalula and his appointees have not been able to maintain a system that worked, the writer says.
Fikile Mbalula and his appointees have not been able to maintain a system that worked, the writer says.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula proudly announced the newly constituted Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board, extolling the virtues of the new CEO and what he would be bringing to the table.

Delusional in the extreme, as 26 short years ago, a perfectly well run and fully functioning rail system was handed on a plate to the ANC.

In the ensuing years, theft, mayhem, corruption and mismanagement have destroyed that which was a jewel on the African continent.

Bra Fikile, you and your predecessors, including heavyweights like Maria Ramos, could not stem the tsunami that ANC incompetence thrust on the nation, as the infrastructure continues to implodes at an alarming rate. Fix...fix...fix...before laying before the nation your lofty ideas.

You and your appointees have not been able to maintain a system that worked and you now want to spend billions on another catastrophic adventure. Mbalula, this is your reality check, come down from your elevated perch, and rethink your foolish and costly strategy.

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni

Cabinet approves appointments of CEOs at Prasa and SA Post Office

Two troubled state-owned entities get new CEOs.
News
6 days ago

Fikile Mbalula to scrap 63,000 taxis in three years as part of recapitalisation

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula wants to scrap 63,000 taxis in the next three years as part of a taxi recapitalisation programme.
News
2 weeks ago

Railway infrastructure destruction picks up speed

While several routes have been reopened country wide, vandalism of rail infrastructure at non-operations stations has not stopped.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X