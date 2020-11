SA's long-distance trains are going downhill fast, says Fikile Mbalula

The parlous state of SA's long-distance railways has been laid bare by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Replying in writing on Tuesday to a question from DA MP Manny de Freitas, Mbalula said the number of trains running, passengers and punctuality all plummeted in the last two years.

However, he said 103 coaches received “upgrades in passenger safety comfort system”.

De Freitas asked Mbalula about progress in the rail tourism sector over the past three years, and the minister said tourists used seven rail routes. These ran between Johannesburg and Cape Town, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth, Musina and Komatipoort; and between Cape Town and Queenstown/East London.