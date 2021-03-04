Soccer

Chilly Boys fail to do double over Citizens

Chippa, City share spoils in misty Mdantsane

By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 04 March 2021 - 09:38
Augustine Kwem of Chippa United and Thabo Nodada (Captain) of Cape Town City during the DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and Cape Town City at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on March 04, 2021 in Mdantsane.
Augustine Kwem of Chippa United and Thabo Nodada (Captain) of Cape Town City during the DStv Premiership match between Chippa United and Cape Town City at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on March 04, 2021 in Mdantsane.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

Chippa United's attempt to sneak a quick double over Cape Town City was thwarted as the sides played to a goalless draw in their DStv Premiership clash at a misty Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane yesterday.

In a game of few chances, both teams lacked that killer touch in front of goal.

The teams met in the Nedbank Cup last 16 at NMB Stadium on Sunday and could not be separated in regulation time with Chippa eventually stealing victory in the 116th minute.

The Chilli Boys had a chance to grab all three points in the dying minutes of the game when Peter Maloisane had the goal at his mercy but failed to score from close range.

Chippa coach Dan Malesela will settle for the point but he will have been confident of taking maximum points heading into the game. The one point will keep their noses above the relegation zone but stronger opposition awaits them in Orlando Pirates at NMB Stadium on Saturday.

In the first half it was the visitors who went seeking an early goal but they were denied by the Chilli Boys' goalkeeper Ayanda Mtshali. The Citizens kept running at Chippa’s goal looking for that lead and in the 12th minute Justin Shonga received a cross from Mpho Makola but his strike hit the side netting.

Ten minutes later, Chippa's Nyiko Mobbie found an opening in the Citizens' defence but shot straight at the goalkeeper.

The Cape side continued with their dominance in the second half but their attempts proved fruitless. In the 51st minute Thabo Nodada made a run before finding Aubrey Ngoma, but his shot went wide.

Chippa made a double change in an attempt to turn up the heat with Cameroonian striker Bienvenu Eva Nga coming on for Augustine Kwem, while Thanduxolo Booi was replaced by Maloisane. Soon after that City coach Johannes Olde Riekerink made a triple change.

Bradley Ralani came in for Ngoma‚ while Nodada was replaced by Mduduzi Mdantsane. In the third change, Craig Martin came in for Fagrie Lakay.

Cape Town City hold Chippa United to goalless draw at a misty Mdantsane

Chippa United's attempt to sneak a quick double over Cape Town City was thwarted as the sides played to a goalless draw in their DStv Premiership ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Coach Josef Zinnbauer plays down his Orlando Pirates charges as title contenders

A question on whether Orlando Pirates should be considered serious DStv Premiership title contenders as they hit form in the crucial death end of the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

'We should not fear Pirates'

Having just joined from Chippa United earlier this week, Maritzburg United defender Ryan Rae has, in the face of poor form, encouraged his new ...
Sport
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What you need to know about SA vaccine rollout
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X