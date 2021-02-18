Letters

Who are the real essential workers?

By Reader Letter - 18 February 2021 - 09:57
Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Australiann Open. The writer says the country's decision to include tennis players as essential workers is obviously a financial one, with the amount of money that has been paid for TV rights and advertisements.
Japan's Naomi Osaka at the Australiann Open. The writer says the country's decision to include tennis players as essential workers is obviously a financial one, with the amount of money that has been paid for TV rights and advertisements.
Image: KELLY DEFINA

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown us who is essential, but sometimes it is surprising. The more obvious people are anyone involved with medical services and food distribution employees.

Some of what could be considered second-level essential people would include journalists, public transport employees, some manufacturing jobs and even liquor sellers; but the list in Australia also includes tennis players, well at least the professional ones competing in the Australian Open.

The only obvious essential component of the tennis professionals is the financial one with the amount of money that has been paid for TV rights and advertisements.

Teachers aren't really considered essential although as a retired teacher, I can say that view preceded the pandemic times. Really, the list should only include those that keep us safe and healthy.

Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

Bold action key to quick economic recovery

Lack of government urgency on vaccines to get SA up and running and people back to work
Opinion
2 days ago

Health workers at Bara and Steve Biko hospitals line up to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine

About 28 health workers will take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Wednesday afternoon as the ...
News
21 hours ago

Health advocacy group calls for sugar tax to be doubled to fund fight against Covid-19

Advocacy group the Healthy Living Alliance believes if SA doubled its sugary drinks tax, it could raise billions to help fund the fight against ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: Anxiety & fatigue on SA's Covid frontline
'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
X