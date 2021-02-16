Lack of government urgency on vaccines to get SA up and running and people back to work

Bold action key to quick economic recovery

There is so much to commend about last Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (Sona). Yet the path to economic recovery – and a return to a semblance of social normality – will be harder and will require much bolder actions than those envisaged in the president’s address.



Last year, the country had two Sonas: first in February, and then another one a few months later during which President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 10% of the gross domestic product or R500bn would be spent to support households and firms which had been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic lockdown...