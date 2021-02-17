South Africa

“Critically, an additional 500,000 doses are expected to arrive over the next four weeks"

IN QUOTES | Mkhize says J&J vaccine has 57% efficacy against the new Covid-19 variant

17 February 2021 - 10:36
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says the government has identified 20 vaccination centres in SA's nine provinces to inoculate 80,000 health workers in the next two weeks.
The country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is set to begin this week with the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament on Tuesday that SA managed to secure nine million doses.

The first delivery of the J&J vaccine arrived on Tuesday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The vaccine has been approved by the SA Health Products Authority (Sahpra).

The shipment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the vaccine centres in all provinces.

Here are quotes from Mkhize's address

57% efficacy against 501Y.V2 variant

“It is without dispute that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a 57% efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant and is fully protective against serious illness or death. On this basis, J&J is applying for emergency use authorisation and it is expected it will be granted.”

Health workers first 

“We will begin by vaccinating our health workers with the J&J vaccine. We will be doing this under a protocol we have dubbed 'Sisonke'. This protocol will allow us to survey the vaccination of health workers and will further add to our understanding of the impact of mass vaccination.”

Immediate rollout of phase one

“The immediate rollout of phase one vaccination through the Sisonke protocol has been made possible by the fact that the 300,000 doses of the proven and efficacious J&J vaccine were already tested and approved by Sahpra for use under study conditions.”

Additional 500,000 doses

“Critically, an additional 500,000 doses are expected to arrive over the next four weeks, supplemented by 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine expected to be received at the end of March.”

Plans for when more doses arrive 

“We have identified 20 vaccination centres in all nine provinces to vaccinate 80,000 health workers over the next two weeks. A total of 164 vaccinators will vaccinate approximately 48 clients a day, or about six to seven clients an hour. As more doses arrive the service will be ramped up accordingly to ensure we maintain a good rate of daily vaccinations.”

Vaccine rollout suspension not ‘all doom and gloom’. We have alternatives

