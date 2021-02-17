IN QUOTES | Mkhize says J&J vaccine has 57% efficacy against the new Covid-19 variant

The country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is set to begin this week with the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize told parliament on Tuesday that SA managed to secure nine million doses.

The first delivery of the J&J vaccine arrived on Tuesday at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

The vaccine has been approved by the SA Health Products Authority (Sahpra).

The shipment was moved to a secure facility in Gauteng before being distributed to the vaccine centres in all provinces.

Here are quotes from Mkhize's address

57% efficacy against 501Y.V2 variant

“It is without dispute that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a 57% efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant and is fully protective against serious illness or death. On this basis, J&J is applying for emergency use authorisation and it is expected it will be granted.”

Health workers first

“We will begin by vaccinating our health workers with the J&J vaccine. We will be doing this under a protocol we have dubbed 'Sisonke'. This protocol will allow us to survey the vaccination of health workers and will further add to our understanding of the impact of mass vaccination.”