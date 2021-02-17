I knew SANDF bought interferon and proposed it to command council: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has admitted that she knew about the procurement from Cuba of the drug interferon by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

However, she said, she had no idea that the drug was not registered with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and that all procurement laws were sidestepped by SANDF in importing it into the country.

The SANDF, through the SA Military Health Services (SAMHS) and Sahpra, were appearing before the portfolio committee to account on the irregular procurement and import of the drug to the country at a cost of more than R200m.

The defence force procured the drug for its members to boost their immune systems and those of their family members against Covid-19.

The possession of the drug by the SANDF has been a thorny issue such that, at one point, Sahpra visited the warehouse where it was stored, accompanied by the Hawks. But they were met by resistance from soldiers who refused them entry and guns were drawn.