Matrics can still improve marks

To matriculants who did not earn enough points to get to university or college, do not despair. Go back to school and improve your marks. It is pointless to drown yourself in sorrow over something you can still fix.

Do not end up settling for some unknown colleges in the big cities, just to look occupied in the eyes of those who may rejoice over your shortcomings. This is your life, your future, your well being and your everything.

So, do not ever be shaken by what people will say - you know they always talk. Soldier on and work on what let you down last year. Nothing is ever impossible if you put your mind to it.

To parents, I urge you to support these young souls and never use the opportunity to chastise them but rather encourage them to pull up their socks. There are better days before them; help them to realise that.

Let us work together to build the future we want to see, today.

Malphia Honwane, Gottenburg eManyeleti