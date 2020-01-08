Schools with matric pass rate under 65% to account for dismal performance

All Gauteng public schools that performed below 65% will have to account to the Gauteng education department for their poor performance.

This was announced on Wednesday by Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi who was talking at the provincial announcement of matric results at Mosaiek Taetro in Roodepoort.

“In the next few days the department will meet with the school management teams of all public schools that performed below 65% so that they can account for their poor performance. However, I am happy to announce that for the first time there are no public schools that performed below 40%,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said he was happy to highlight that the number of underperforming public schools below 50% has decreased from 101 in 2013 to 9 in 2017, three in 2018 and 1 in 2019.

The province achieved a pass rate of 87.2% and contributed 23% of all national distinctions.