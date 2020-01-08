Soweto school of specialisation excels with its first class of matrics

For Ntokozo Radebe, obtaining six distinctions in matric was not the highlight of his schooling career but the healthy competition he had with his co-learner who obtained the same number of distinctions.

The pair were part of the 96 pupils at Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation who obtained a collective number of 196 distinctions. It was an impressive feat considering that this was the first group of matriculants from the school which opened in 2016.

"I had my ups and downs and I didn’t get the results I thought I would get. I was a bit disappointed because when I came to the school I thought I would be able to do agricultural science but that wasn’t on offer,” Radebe said.

The 18-year-old obtained distinctions in mathematics, physical science, life sciences, life orientation, Zulu, and accounting. He said he wanted to study accounting science at the University of the Witwatersrand.