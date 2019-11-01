Let's all embrace the art of reading

Doctor Seuss once said: "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you'll go."

I would like to call on all citizens to embrace the art of reading. It does not matter what you read, go ahead and do it as long as there is something to take home from that.

I am an avid reader myself, and the first thing I do every morning is to read, either a newspaper or news article on my phone. If we want to empower ourselves and know more, we must consider reading as part of our everyday routine.

The worrying statistics published last year revealed that nearly eight out of 10 grade 4 learners could not read for meaning.

This means the learners could not make straightforward inferences about events and reasons for actions.