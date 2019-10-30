Poet Mongane Wally Serote's praise poem for OR Tambo born out of deep sorrow

Mongane Wally Serote's latest work, a praise poem dedicated to the late ANC president and anti-apartheid icon Oliver Reginald Tambo, was born out of the deep sorrow the author felt at what he sees as a conscious and deliberate effort by some elements in the ANC to break South Africa down.

The legendary writer was speaking at the launch of the book, titled Sikhahlel' u - OR: A praise poem for Oliver Tambo, held at the Rosebank Exclusive Books on Tuesday.

On the night, the National Poet Laureate did not only present his stature as a renowned writer, but he spoke from his platform as an anti-apartheid struggle icon and a member of the ANC's Veterans League, following the recitation of the poem by director and theatre and arts activist Linda Ngele.