Letters

Cape Town refugee chaos proof lessons not learnt

By - 01 November 2019 - 14:05
The foreigners that took over the street in front of the UN office are showing disregard for the laws of our country and they need to be dealt with, the writer says.
Image: Sunday Times / Esa Alexander

The chaos seen in Cape Town between the foreigners and the law enforcement agencies is a clear sign that nothing has been learnt from previous incidents.

The foreigners were inadvertently allowed to camp in front of the UN offices. The law enforcement agencies need to learn to tackle these kinds of illegal occupations as soon as they happen.

You allow people to occupy land illegally and build a community. After two months you want to evict them. This has not worked and will not start to work now. People were allowed to do as they please in the CBDs of the major cities and now you want to raid them for counterfeit goods?

The foreigners that took over the street in front of the UN office are showing disregard for the laws of our country and they need to be dealt with. They're going to turn around and say this is xenophobia, but we need to stop being held to ransom by criminals.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale

