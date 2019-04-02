International Children's Book Day: 4 local authors to read to your child

Lebohang Masango

Lebohang Masango, a feminist, poet and writer, was one of the 25 young southern African women selected to be part of the inaugural Zanele Mbeki Fellowship in feminist leadership. She is the author of Mpumi's Magic Beads, which is available in nine of South Africa’s official languages. According to Masango’s website, it is “a delightful story about friendship, self-esteem, discovery and beautiful hair in the big city of Joburg”. Her more recent book The Great Cake Contest is about a little boy who loves cake and attempts to bake the best one for a contest.