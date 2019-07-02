Let Avi and Kumbi lead your child into the history of Africa

Review: In Africa With Avi And Kumbi

Author: Khize wamaZambezi

Reviewer: Somaya Stockenstroom

Historian and former presenter of SABC2's documentary series, Shoreline, Nomalanga Mkhize, has published a charming and informative African history book for children.

Unlike the history we were taught pre-democracy, this book covers important themes such as rock art, the rise of ancient civilisations and ancient trade, African philosophy, slavery, colonialism and struggles for independence.

The speech bubbles, colourful graphics and little "Did-You-Know" snippets make the content easy enough for children of eight and older to grasp.

Mkhize chose to pen the book under her clan name, "Khize wamaZambezi".

"I chose my praise name as it celebrates African ways of naming.

"It also serves as a fond reminder that all of us as Africans are related," says the 38 year old.