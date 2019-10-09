Letters

Pupils killing each other is now an epidemic in SA

By readers letter - 09 October 2019 - 11:06
Assaults and killings have become the order of the day at schools in SA, the writer says, in reference to the latest incident, where a pupil was stabbed to death at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng.
Assaults and killings have become the order of the day at schools in SA, the writer says, in reference to the latest incident, where a pupil was stabbed to death at Thuto-Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng.
Image: Yoliswa Sobuwa

Schools have become dens of violence. This time it was Tshepo Mphehlo's turn to fall victim to the senseless violence this country has witnessed in a place children are supposed to be safe.

Tshepo, a grade 9 pupil at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng, in the Vaal, was stabbed in the chest by another pupil with a pair of scissors.

Assaults and killings have become the order of the day at schools in SA.

Pupils assault and bully one another daily, while teachers are killed on duty. This is a sign that our schools are not being run properly. Killings in schools are escalating and nothing effective is being done to solve this.

Pupils should focus on their studies. Schools are not battlefields but a place to learn and grow educationally and morally.

Miyelani Hlungwani, Mukhomi village

Killings in schools not shocking

The death of a learner by stabbing at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in the Vaal didn't come as a shock to most of us.
Opinion
2 days ago

Case withdrawn against Sebokeng pupil accused of murdering teen

The case against the 15-year-old pupil accused of stabbing a schoolmate to death with a pair of scissors in Sebokeng has been provisionally ...
News
2 days ago

Authorities unsure what led to stabbing of school boy

With puffy eyes, Dikeledi Mphehlo sat in her dining room staring at the picture of her second-born son Tshepo, who was stabbed to death at school ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man accused of hanging four children and raping wife appears in court
Journalist hit by petrol bomb in Hong Kong protests
X