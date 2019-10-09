Pupils killing each other is now an epidemic in SA

Schools have become dens of violence. This time it was Tshepo Mphehlo's turn to fall victim to the senseless violence this country has witnessed in a place children are supposed to be safe.

Tshepo, a grade 9 pupil at Thuto Tiro Comprehensive School in Sebokeng, in the Vaal, was stabbed in the chest by another pupil with a pair of scissors.

Assaults and killings have become the order of the day at schools in SA.

Pupils assault and bully one another daily, while teachers are killed on duty. This is a sign that our schools are not being run properly. Killings in schools are escalating and nothing effective is being done to solve this.

Pupils should focus on their studies. Schools are not battlefields but a place to learn and grow educationally and morally.

Miyelani Hlungwani, Mukhomi village