Citizen's arrests will teach ANC gangsters a lesson
Politicians who have elevated themselves into deities continue to run amok with their entourages of high- powered German motor vehicles.
Travelling at high speeds and pushing law-abiding drivers out of the way, these blue-light gangsters, with their cargo of ANC political miscreants, create havoc on our highways and byways like they did in Benoni recently, where a party meeting was being held.
In future, citizen's arrests of these politicians and their kamikaze drivers must happen, to teach them that they are not above the law.
A cooling off period in the local police cells, with drunks, drug dealers, prostitutes, thieves and murderers, will go a long way to teaching some of these ministers that they are nothing more than civil servants!
Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni
