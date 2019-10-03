Citizen's arrests will teach ANC gangsters a lesson

Politicians who have elevated themselves into deities continue to run amok with their entourages of high- powered German motor vehicles.

Travelling at high speeds and pushing law-abiding drivers out of the way, these blue-light gangsters, with their cargo of ANC political miscreants, create havoc on our highways and byways like they did in Benoni recently, where a party meeting was being held.

In future, citizen's arrests of these politicians and their kamikaze drivers must happen, to teach them that they are not above the law.

A cooling off period in the local police cells, with drunks, drug dealers, prostitutes, thieves and murderers, will go a long way to teaching some of these ministers that they are nothing more than civil servants!

Peter Bachtis, Lakefield, Benoni