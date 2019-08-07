Corrupt thrive on lawlessness in SA
One of the tactics used by the loyalists of Jacob Zuma to garner support for his ANC presidential ambitions was to insist that he helped to end political violence in KZN. But during his tenure as president of both the ANC and the country a lot of political violence occurred in that province.
It is intriguing to notice that the political killings in KZN involve mostly ANC cadres and not the IFP, which had been portrayed as a violent and brutal party.
ANC cadres kill each other for power and financial reasons. It is this environment of lawlessness and violence that makes it easy for Zuma to use KZN as a point of retaliation if he may be pushed too far. He's not alone.
We heard how Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini threatened to destabilise the state if land under his trust was to be expropriated without compensation.
He has the right to fight for what he believes to be his royal rights, but the king, unfortunately, banks on his subjects to fight on his behalf.
Even though the king is not known for any corrupt activities he nonetheless stands to benefit from an environment of lawlessness and violence if pushed too far.
Politicians also benefit from a lawless environment, especially when it comes to political battles where assassinations are used to send a message, since the environment allows for such actions.
So it can be said that the criminal activities in South Africa and the general lawlessness and violence make it easy for corrupt officials to intimidate whistle blowers and opponents. Why would such people strive for a lawful and violence-free society?
Khotso KD Moleko, Mangaung