Corrupt thrive on lawlessness in SA

One of the tactics used by the loyalists of Jacob Zuma to garner support for his ANC presidential ambitions was to insist that he helped to end political violence in KZN. But during his tenure as president of both the ANC and the country a lot of political violence occurred in that province.

It is intriguing to notice that the political killings in KZN involve mostly ANC cadres and not the IFP, which had been portrayed as a violent and brutal party.

ANC cadres kill each other for power and financial reasons. It is this environment of lawlessness and violence that makes it easy for Zuma to use KZN as a point of retaliation if he may be pushed too far. He's not alone.