Stuff death sentence talk, fix the mess

Criminals are operating with impunity. Introducing the death sentence will not reduce crime. Even if you cut off their body parts, it will still do nothing to deal with crime

A criminal will tell you that "you can't catch me; and even if you catch me, you release me back to the streets a few hours later. And even if you don't release me a few hours later, I will bribe you and you will throw the docket away".

None of the state capture looters have been arrested and jailed.

The criminal justice system is broken and at the heart of it lies the corrupt and incompetent policemen, top officials and politicians.

Instead of having a professional police force, we are more interested in seeing that they are 83% black, whether they are capable, trained or have the necessary skills is of secondary importance.