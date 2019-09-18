Deal with corruption first
We cannot deal with xenophobia before we deal with related corruption within the department of home affairs and the police. Many of our problems are created internally. -Kagiso Sedumedi, Oxfordshire, UK
Come clean on Bathabile, Cyril
President Ramaphosa must stop lying to the nation, saying all who were fingered for wrongdoing will not be deployed to senior positions. Now he wants to deploy Bathabile as an ambassador of SA. What good has she done? -Oriah
Apology means admitting guilt
President Cyril Ramaphosa apologised to the African continent. To apologise means admission of guilt. Even the late Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe never apologised for the Ndebele genocide. -Anonymous
Politicians spread lies via SABC
Some SABC radio stations are used by politicians to spread their propaganda and lies. How can government create jobs while all state-owned enterprises are crumbling? They can't even maintain towns. - Anon
NHI won't mend poor service
With poor infrastructure and pathetic ill-treatment of patients in state hospitals and clinics, how is the National Health Insurance scheme going to remedy the current situation? This is a dream. -Anonymous
