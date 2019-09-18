Migration must be monitored

One of the biggest problems facing SA is the issue of the so-called xenophobia. If we suppress it by any means , it is only a temporary solution.

It is like treating a disease for its symptom only without eliminating the cause. After a while it will surface again in a higher magnitude.

The symptom of xenophobia is the violence and related atrocities committed against foreigners. The cause is the inefficiency and corruption of the concerned officials in home affairs, the police and their previous ministers.