Deputy minister David Masondo used Hawks to settle dispute with ex-mistress: DA

The DA will refer deputy minister of finance David Masondo to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for further investigation following reports that he abused state resources to settle a personal score with an ex-lover.

This comes after investigative journalists amaBhungane reported that Masondo had allegedly set the Hawks on his ex-mistress following disagreements over a financial settlement for counselling after the woman allegedly underwent an abortion at the advice of the deputy minister.

The DA said the Hawks' job is to pursue serious, organised commercial crimes and had nothing to do with disputes of the bedroom.

"The Hawks are mandated to target 'serious organised crime, serious commercial crime and serious corruption' – none of which apply to the instance of a settlement agreement between individuals who shared a romantic affair," said DA shadow minister of finance Dion George.