Crime Intelligence slush fund ‘paid off Ranjeni Munusamy’s car’, inquiry hears

A senior Tiso Blackstar Group journalist has been implicated at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in allegations of corruption involving a secret slush fund of Crime Intelligence, a division of the SA Police Service.

On Wednesday, the allegations were levelled against the group's associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy by Hawks officer Col Kobus Roelofse.

An amount of R143,621.78 was allegedly paid into a WesBank Vehicle Finance account in the settlement of a vehicle registered in Munusamy's name in 2008, when she was self-employed.

Roelofse said he had learnt of the alleged payments while investigating claims of corruption involving crime intelligence officers and a Centurion-based vehicle dealership, Atlantis Motors.

However, there was some confusion at the inquiry around Munusamy's full name, with the commission receiving a letter pointing out that the bank account was in the name of Navaranjeni Munusamy; and not Ranjeni Munusamy, as she was called in Roelofse's affidavit. Ranjeni is a shortened version of Navaranjeni.

By mutual consent with Tiso Blackstar Group, Munusamy has been placed on special leave to allow her to deal with the allegations.

Munusamy said: “I deny the allegations and intend to defend myself against them.”

Tiso Blackstar Group said in a statement that Munusamy had not been engaged by any of its titles or companies during the period covered by these allegations. She only joined Tiso Blackstar in 2017, from the Daily Maverick.