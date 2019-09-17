Women's protest should have targeted the state, which we pay for our safety

Primary responsibility for the safety of citizens in a country is the government of that country, not of business.

The responsibility of business to the country is to pay tax (like everyone else) to ensure the government has money to keep citizens safe, among other responsibilities.

South Africans do not seem to know why they pay tax, why they vote or what the responsibilities of those they put into power are.

The women - in their protest last week, instead of holding the government which they themselves fund through their taxes, accountable for failure to create a safe environment for them - used business as a scapegoat.