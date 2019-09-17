PODCAST
LISTEN | How to get a job and stay in it
It’s one thing getting the qualifications for your job but another one trying to get employed and still avoid getting fired.
To give you the top tips on how you can best be the perfect employee, we speak to youth employment agency, Lulaway Holdings, about how you can get the job and stay in it.
