LISTEN | How to get a job and stay in it

By Thango Ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 17 September 2019 - 12:06
It’s one thing getting the qualifications for your job but another one trying to get employed and still avoid getting fired.

To give you the top tips on how you can best be the perfect employee, we speak to youth employment agency, Lulaway Holdings, about how you can get the job and stay in it.

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

PODCAST |Behind the Hustle

Sebenza: Behind the Hustle is a podcast that unravels the work that goes into the most inspiring careers and difficult journeys that aim to educate, ...
7 months ago

LISTEN | Here’s why more black women need to take the lead in the 4th Industrial Revolution

Channel and Commercial Sales Manager at Quest Softwar, Phumzile Zibani is giving us the run down on how she came to make big moves in the tech space.
1 week ago

LISTEN | Here is why more millennials need to stop being broke know it-alls

Do you know everything there is to know about credit life insurance.
2 weeks ago

