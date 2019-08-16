Letters

Xenophobic attacks must end

By Readers Letter - 16 August 2019 - 12:29
Violence is not a solution, Africa belongs to all Africans, the writer says.
The threats of renewed xenophobic attacks in Soweto need to be treated with the sensitivity they deserve.

The South African and other SADC governments must tackle the issues that lead to xenophobic attacks.

Violence is not a solution, Africa belongs to all Africans, that is why our political leaders during the days of apartheid were welcomed in neighbouring countries and stayed there for many years.

Whatever the situation may be, human rights need to be protected, and to protect human rights is to ensure that people receive some degree of decent and humane treatment.

To violate the most basic human rights is to deny individuals their fundamental moral entitlements.

However, there are burning issues pervading this predicament that our governments, mostly in the SADC region, must address.

All governments have a duty to their citizens, and people should try to avoid a situation in which some countries have to proportionally bear the burden of the other. I do not condone violence and hatred among Africans, but some of the issues raised by those behind xenophobic attacks are justified.

The South African government must end this conflict. It must call for dialogue with other affected governments to find a lasting solution, if they really care about the people who put them in power.

Sicelo Lata, Vosloorus

