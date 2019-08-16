Xenophobic attacks must end

The threats of renewed xenophobic attacks in Soweto need to be treated with the sensitivity they deserve.

The South African and other SADC governments must tackle the issues that lead to xenophobic attacks.

Violence is not a solution, Africa belongs to all Africans, that is why our political leaders during the days of apartheid were welcomed in neighbouring countries and stayed there for many years.

Whatever the situation may be, human rights need to be protected, and to protect human rights is to ensure that people receive some degree of decent and humane treatment.

To violate the most basic human rights is to deny individuals their fundamental moral entitlements.