Ruling party doesn't care

By reader letter - 19 August 2019 - 07:50
ANC Flag
South Africans have been patiently waiting for a better life for all since 1994 as promised by the ruling party.

But unfortunately I can't see any of those promises being fulfilled, and the ANC seems not to care about that. We're only treated as human beings when the elections are approaching; that's where they can start fooling us as if they care.

The ANC's bigwigs are busy enjoying taxpayers' money by throwing big parties to celebrate its anniversary every year while the poor voters go to bed with painful empty stomachs. Such things must come to an end and a promised service delivery must be their first priority.

Letladi wa Ga-Mphahlele,Maralaleng

