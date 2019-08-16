What police did is commendable
It cannot be right not to applaud the police for retreating when they were under siege from criminals in Johannesburg.
If that can happen to police, we are either not protected or we as a country are undermined to the core.
The retreat by police has received a lot of criticism from the public, media, human rights organisations and police watchdog, Ipid.
The incident has damaged the image of the SAPS, giving the impression they cannot serve and protect the citizens of this country.
I waited in vain to hear a rebuke by ambassadors of other countries to condemn the behaviour of their own people in a foreign land.
But had the police responded with force, we could be having a commission of inquiry on the matter.
The media could have captured the incident with front page pictures, showing police shooting rubber bullets at the stone throwers, while unqualified security analysts were calling for police retraining .
We have allowed ourselves not to respect our own security clusters and the world is watching and investors are questioning the safety here.
We need to commend the police for not shying away from arresting their corrupt colleagues, while police minister Bheki Cele is admirably hands-on.
Let us assist and partner the police, lest we become the laughing stock of other countries for failing to foster a safe environment for everyone living in SA.
The attack on the police in Joburg was perhaps a wake-up call needed to see how deep seated is lawlessness in SA.
Andries Monyane, Vereeniging