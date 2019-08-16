What police did is commendable

It cannot be right not to applaud the police for retreating when they were under siege from criminals in Johannesburg.

If that can happen to police, we are either not protected or we as a country are undermined to the core.

The retreat by police has received a lot of criticism from the public, media, human rights organisations and police watchdog, Ipid.

The incident has damaged the image of the SAPS, giving the impression they cannot serve and protect the citizens of this country.

I waited in vain to hear a rebuke by ambassadors of other countries to condemn the behaviour of their own people in a foreign land.

But had the police responded with force, we could be having a commission of inquiry on the matter.