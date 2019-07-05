'Our love personified': Linda Mtoba announces pregnancy
Actress Linda Mtoba has revealed that she and hubby Steven Meyer are to become parents.
The River actress shared a beautiful studio snap that showed off her growing baby bump in a profile pose.
Linda didn't give any more details, except to say that the child was a personification of their love.
However, her growing tummy indicates she's been preggers for a while.
Linda embraced being a wife so much that she was soon nicknamed "Mrs Husband".
Social media appointed her the unofficial "young marriage" ambassador for her posts and visible joy since getting hitched.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE just after tying the knot in 2017, Linda explained that she had learnt that the key to enjoying her marriage was slowing down to enjoy every moment and remaining centered.
"When something so life-changing happens, you need to step back and make sure that you are taking it in properly, because it is quite easy to lose yourself in the whirlwind of love. But being centred helps you to enjoy each moment for what it is. That's what keeps 'wife’ing' so fun for me," she said.