KZN government to improve military veterans' economic well-being

Military veterans are set to receive housing, be employed as contractors by the KwaZulu-Natal transport department and also be "factored" in the procurement processes of other government departments.

Speaking at the funeral of liberation stalwart and Umkhonto weSizwe military veteran Amos Ndwalane on Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government's commitment was to treat "all military veterans with care and dignity and, working with national government, to progressively improve their economic well-being."

He explained that when former president Jacob Zuma and ANC secretary general Ace Magashule handed over a house to Ndwalane two months ago, they didn’t expect him to die so soon.

Ndwalane, who had narrowly missed the hangman's noose during apartheid, died after a long illness. Ndwalane was sentenced to death by the apartheid regime and his sentence was later commuted to 10 years in 1985 by the Appeal Court.