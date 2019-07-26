When the body of a newborn boy was found on a pile of refuse in a field near Rustenburg recently‚ he became yet another victim in what researchers are calling a crisis that is “global in its reach but local in its expression”.

Neonaticide – killing a baby within 24 hours of birth – is rife in SA and‚ according to an international study just published in the Archives of Women’s Mental Health‚ “accounts from women convicted of neonaticide emphasised the shock of an unintended pregnancy with which they had to cope alone”.

Birth too was “solitary”‚ and some of the women did not know they were pregnant until the moment of birth.

International studies have shown desperate mothers usually suffocate‚ strangle or drown the unwanted newborn before hiding the body.

In the wake of a case in Verulam‚ Durban‚ local experts have called on the public to understand that abandonment in a safe place is not the same as neonaticide or infanticide (killing of a baby under one year of age)‚ and that systemic changes are urgently needed to address all three problems.

On July 12‚ security cameras captured a mother placing her two-month-old girl on a path outside a restaurant. The baby was well-dressed‚ healthy and neatly swaddled in a pink blanket.

According to police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele‚ the baby was “taken to hospital for a check-up‚ and a case of child abandonment was opened”.

The 21-year-old mother is currently remanded in custody.

Associate prof Simone Honikman‚ founder and director of the Perinatal Mental Health Project in Cape Town‚ told our sister publication Times Select the mother should be considered with compassion.

“Infanticide and neonaticide are not the same thing as baby abandonment‚ but with the understandable distress that these cause in the hearts and minds of the public‚ they are often thought to be the same. From the circumstances of this case‚ it would be reasonable to consider that she had wanted her baby to be safe and cared for by others‚” said Honikman.

“We simply don’t know what distressing and desperate circumstances led to her doing this.”​