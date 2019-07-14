Denise Zimba on welcoming her baby: I’m absolutely in love

Denise Zimba revealed earlier this week that her bundle of joy has arrived and that she's completely besotted.

The TV personality shared a picture with the date "01.07.2019" with a heart emoji.

Denise said that after being in labour for 24 hours, her baby was delivered through an emergency C-section.

"48hours of no sleep, 24hours of labour. Emergency C-section and I’m absolutely in love," she said.