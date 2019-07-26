Does the public need protection?

The mixed reaction of the courts' damning findings against the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane should raise the consciousness of every South African.

There is a serious need to ask if it is not South Africans who must be protected against the public protector.

The narrative that arms of state, who either challenge or set aside the public protector's reports, are setting a wrong precedent is a farce or far too ignorant to the rule of law that places the constitution ahead of people's ego.

When society raise their opinions about the impartiality and professionalism in the conduct of Mkhwebane as a person, it should never be translated as an attack on the office itself, because the two are not one thing.