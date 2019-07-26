In the video‚ Pieter and Teko stop at a window and greet the "KFC employees".

"Dumelang‚" Pieter says before placing his order.

"O batla eng? [what do you want?]‚" a child by the window asks Pieter.

"Ke batla mmidi‚ dichips‚ cake‚ [I want corn‚ chips‚ cake]‚" he says.

"Ke tsona tseo fela? [is it just that?]" the child asks again.

"Yes‚ okay."

"Bua gore o batla eng [say what you want]‚" she is heard asking Pieter.

"Ke batla kuku e one‚ le chips e one‚ the lee le one borotho bo one [I want one cake‚ one chips‚ one egg and one bread]‚" Pieter says.

He and Teko then get on his four-wheeler motorbike and drive to the next window where they pay - with money from the Monopoly board game.

The friendly "cashier"‚ Katlego‚ takes the money and counts before giving Pieter his change.

They get back on the bike and proceed to the last window where they collect their order.

Ernst said on Friday that she was sitting on the veranda with her husband when her eye caught the KFC piece of paper posted on a door where the children were playing.

"I told my husband that I have to capture this. It was all their own idea.

"It warms our hearts and gives us joy to see our children playing together. All of the children I treat as my own‚ it is the nicest feeling."

This is not the first time Ernst's children made headlines: In April a video of Minè went viral after she was captured poolside having a conversation with a woman in Setswana.

Ernst‚ who also grew up on a farm and is fluent in Xhosa‚ can also express herself in Setswana.