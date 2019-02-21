Three Mpumalanga women fall for alleged hospital jobs scam

In the wake of high levels of unemployment, three Mpumalanga women have allegedly fallen victim to a jobs scam, saying they paid at least R4,500 for positions at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit.

“Information at police disposal suggested that three women came to report for duty at the hospital on Friday, 15 February 2019, after being ‘hired’ by the man, who is not even employed by the Department of Health,” said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhebhe.

“When they arrived, the human resource department was surprised, as they were not aware of such an arrangement. The matter was reported to the police, who acted swiftly and arrested the suspect,” Bhebhe said.