South Africa

Three Mpumalanga women fall for alleged hospital jobs scam

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 21 February 2019 - 10:44
A man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly defrauding three women in a jobs scam.
A man has been arrested in Mpumalanga for allegedly defrauding three women in a jobs scam.
Image: lkeskinen / 123RF Stock Photo

In the wake of high levels of unemployment, three Mpumalanga women have allegedly fallen victim to a jobs scam, saying they paid at least R4,500 for positions at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit.

“Information at police disposal suggested that three women came to report for duty at the hospital on Friday, 15 February 2019, after being ‘hired’ by the man, who is not even employed by the Department of Health,” said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhebhe.

“When they arrived, the human resource department was surprised, as they were not aware of such an arrangement. The matter was reported to the police, who acted swiftly and arrested the suspect,” Bhebhe said. 

Public warned of fake training programme

A bogus training programme is doing the rounds on social media.
News
1 month ago

He said the trio claimed the man demanded R4,500  from them for jobs at the hospital.

The 45-year-old was expected to appear in court on Wednesday on charges of fraud.

Lieutenant-General Mondli Zuma, SAPS provincial commissioner in the province,   warned community members about jobs scams, which were prevalent in Mpumalanga.  

“Lieutenant-General Zuma pleaded with the community to be extremely careful as job scammers take advantage of destitute people. He further cautioned members of the community not to pay money for employment opportunities,” said Bhebhe.

READ MORE:

Jobs for cash beneficiaries stay put

Fingered officials fired, some quit
News
3 months ago

Probe into 111 ‘cash for jobs’ cases at Soweto hospital nears completion

Gauteng’s health department has conducted disciplinary hearings for 111 cases involving a “cash for jobs” scam at the Bheki Mlangeni District ...
News
4 months ago

ANC MP dragged into fake jobs scam by nephew

ANC MP Zukisa Faku has opened a criminal case against her 25-year-old nephew who allegedly opened a fake Facebook account using her name to scam ...
News
3 months ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X