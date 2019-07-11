A+ student denied funds for further study

A student who achieved 16 distinctions in her undergraduate diploma at the University of Johannesburg is frustrated that she cannot study further because her application for financial aid was rejected by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Adding to her worries is her inability to find employment.

Maphala Modisane, 22, of KwaThema in Springs on the East Rand, was able to secure funding from NSFAS when she was in her second year of a financial services operation diploma at UJ in 2017.

Modisane worked hard to ensure that she could get "above average" marks and thought that would enable her to secure more funding to further her studies.

Last year, Modisane completed her diploma with a total of 16 distinctions.

She said she had been applying for work or an internship to no avail.