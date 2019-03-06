Fraudster targets Telkom clients

Desperation makes you vulnerable to being scammed - and that is what's been happening to some Telkom customers who have spent months trying to cancel their contracts.

Opportunistic fraudsters have been preying on those who have gone to Telkom's Facebook page to find out why their cancellation requests have not been actioned.

One of the victims, Carmen Liebenberg, thought she had hit rock bottom when she was blacklisted by Telkom for nonpayment of a line she had repeatedly cancelled but discovered that the fraudster, who had posed as a Telkom agent, had taken out a loan in her name.

Liebenberg, who moved from Cape Town to Durban last July, is one of thousands of people who have been trying to get Telkom to process their service cancellation notifications.

Last month, when Liebenberg checked her credit status, she discovered that Telkom had held her financially liable for that account.

"That's when I began desperately e-mailing and calling Telkom and posting on their Facebook page to get this resolved," she said.