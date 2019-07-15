EFF is obsessed with Gordhan

The fightback grouping of state capture and corruption beneficiaries directed at minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan should be viewed by society as the tip of the iceberg.

Gordhan has been a subject of insults by former president Jacob Zuma and the EFF. He is linked with "white monopoly capital" due to his stand against corruption that happened at state-owned entities, Sars and notably, the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

When Gordhan was recalled as minister of finance by Zuma, EFF leader Julius Malema was among those who mobilised society to fight for him, because he was targeted for being anti-Guptas or state capture.

A few years down the line, South Africans are wondering why the same people who portrayed Gordhan as a paragon of morality are now tarnishing him as the opposite of the word.

The answer is simple: Gordhan knows something that we don't know.

It's not strange for the EFF to instruct its lawyers to join in the defence of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on the urgent interdict lodged by Gordhan.

The public should ask themselves about the obsession the EFF and Zuma's friends have against Gordhan. Is it not politically strange to target an individual who advocates for clean governance and not protest against former ministers who presided over ministries that allow state capture?

Phaswana Rofhiwa