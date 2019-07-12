EFF MPs must be punished for 'intimidation' of Pravin Gordhan

Parliament must act decisively against the acts of physical intimidation displayed by EFF MPs against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

This was the call made by the ANC on Friday following a tense stand-off in parliament on Thursday.

EFF MPs approached the podium in an attempt to prevent Gordhan from delivering his department's budget speech. The MPs were then ejected from parliament and Gordhan delivered his speech.

The ANC said the actions of the EFF flew in the face of the country’s democratic culture and ethos, of which parliament was its highest embodiment.

“Instead of winning support for their views in this forum through debate and deliberation, they opted in their usual fashion to use intimidation and undermine the decorum of parliament,” ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said.