Using Jacob Zuma's name in vain easy for acts of corruption

I have been listening to the testimony by Bruce Koloane with the utmost interest. I am amazed at his loss of memory which was guaranteed not to return had it not been for the telephone recordings.

I admire the fact that he admits that he used Number One's name in vain, and that is all I admire him for. I am waiting with bated breath to see if former president Jacob Zuma will demand an apology or sue Koloane.

The other observation made is how easy it was to use Number One's name in vain during his tenure.

My take is that if you are known to be a no-nonsense or incorruptible person then it wouldn't be so easy for your name to be used for ill purposes.

Was Zuma's name easy to use because he was easily corruptible or is Zuma just an unlucky person who finds himself in all these accusations?

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale