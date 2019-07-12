Is Number One's inyanga or intelligence background keeping his enemies at bay?

Depending on who you speak to, the reason the former Number One (Jacob Zuma) survived so many scandals is the fact that as a former intelligence officer of the erstwhile liberation movement, he has "files" on former comrades and what they got up to in exile at the height of apartheid.

If these files were to be released, all hell would break loose - careers would end, and marriages torn asunder.

Another theory holds that the man has such a strong inyanga who plies him with potent umuthi that judicial officers simply go "ding-dong" whenever they have to deal with the man's legal woes, so much so that they are like headless chickens that can't think, and therefore cannot put a logical case against him.

But of course, this is a responsible newspaper which doesn't peddle ridiculous hocus pocus. We expect our readers to be intelligent enough to know that Msholozi continues to elude prison for the simple reason that the wheels of justice turn slowly. Umuthi? What a preposterous proposition!