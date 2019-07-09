Koloane denies he let Gupta plane land

"The first thing I did was to call my PA. I said to her that I just got a call from [Virendra Gupta] who was complaining. I told her can you please follow up with our official who deals with these issues. I was under the assumption that the Indian High Commission had submitted all the documents to [the department of international relations and cooperation]."

"She [Koloane's PA] called me and said Dirco doesn't know anything because they haven't sent anything. I called the [high commission] and they said they sent it directly to [the department of defence]. I then asked to be given the number and the name of who they sent it to so I could then call," Koloane said yesterday.

He said he was put in contact with command centre flight post officer Thabo Ntshisi, who told the commission last week that Koloane pressured him to allow the flight to land. "I had no sight of any documentation. I said to him [Ntshisi] please can you help because the [high commission] is on my case, can you please process this application? I was out of my office... I think he [Ntshisi] was already aware of the application, that's the impression I got," Koloane said.

"I think he said something to the effect that there was no note verbale attached. All I remember saying if there is an issue with the application, revert back to the [high commission]. Mine was to say to him please can you expedite processing the flight clearance application you received from the [high commission]."

The commission previously saw evidence in the form of an e-mail from Koloane's PA sent to various senior officials. In the e-mail, Koloane is said to have approved the landing.

"I take note of the e-mail my PA sent, which was either a misunderstanding on her side, or my failure to explain it properly to her . because the e-mail she sent approves the landing of the flight ... which I don't have the authority to do. I had no legal mandate whatsoever to dictate to any government department," Koloane said.

His testimony is continuing.