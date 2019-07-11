“Because I'm working with clearances so there is a favour I am doing for him right now ... of an Indian aircraft that is coming on the 29th‚" Ntshisi is heard saying in the recordings.

But Ntshisi denied that he approved the landing to gain favour with Koloane.

"If you remember correctly in our discussion [with Sarah]‚ I also involved the name of Koloane. When Sarah was going to speak to that particular person‚ she would then tell that person where Thabo Ntshisi is employed‚ which was going to be very simple for Koloane to remember when the name Thabo Ntshisi comes up‚" he said through an interpreter.

"I have already stated that when we started talks between myself and Sarah‚ the message was merely asking if she spoke to the person we are referring to. What you can say was luck or bad luck was that I got involved in this Indian flight. It was going to be easy for Koloane to remember who Thabo Ntshisi is."

Asked if he he saw his role in approving the flight as a means to gain favour with Koloane for the job‚ he said: "That is not so."

"In our discussion there was this word‚ 'favour'‚ but I did not actually specifically say that I did a favour for this specific person ... I never mentioned any person's name when I was talking about doing someone a favour‚" he said.

"When I was speaking to Sarah and asking her to speak with that person on my behalf‚ that specific person when he or she was going to speak with Koloane mentioning the name Thabo Ntshisi‚ Mr Koloane would simply remember who that person is.

"It was going to be simple for that person when he was speaking to Koloane for Koloane to recognise who I was. It was going to be upon Koloane as to what to do about my request [for the job]‚ I don’t know what he was going to say."

Koloane was suspended for his role in the landing and was granted a position as South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands by former president Jacob Zuma soon afterwards.

The commission's hearings will continue on Friday.

- TMG Digital